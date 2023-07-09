Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $362,615.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $362,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,732,610.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $114.18.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.