Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $160,694.64 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

