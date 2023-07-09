Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Insider Sells $60,564.45 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $60,564.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,675.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of BFLY opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 31.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.