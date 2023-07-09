Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $23,410.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $23,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $22,857.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

