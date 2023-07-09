Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 1,265 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $14,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,298,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,798,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $50,335.94.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 130.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

