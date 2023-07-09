Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 1,265 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMFree Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $14,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,298,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,798,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Saturday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $50,335.94.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 130.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce



EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.



Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

