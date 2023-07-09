Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $243,200.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.6 %

AVO stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 46.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

