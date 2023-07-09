Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,199,800.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $209.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.