Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $882,900.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

SOVO opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.12. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOVO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

