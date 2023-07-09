Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) CFO Sells $11,235.04 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $11,235.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,211 shares in the company, valued at $799,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $61,951.12.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

SUP opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 133,754 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Articles

