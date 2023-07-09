International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

International Paper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 125.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of International Paper by 51.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $2,748,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

