Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

PSCE stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

