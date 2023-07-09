Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 5.1 %
PSCE stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.