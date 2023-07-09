IOTA Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $500.40 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006401 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

