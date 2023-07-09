iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,223 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,709. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

