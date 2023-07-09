iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 130,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 356,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

