iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

