iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $31.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

