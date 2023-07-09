iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IWD opened at $156.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

