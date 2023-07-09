iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.71. 31,706,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,082,330. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

