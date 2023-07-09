James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JRVR. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $663.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of James River Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

