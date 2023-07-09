Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.29.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -3,199.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

