Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

CAG stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

