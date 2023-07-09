JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE K opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

