JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 3,087 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

