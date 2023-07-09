JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Rollins comprises 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rollins worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins Price Performance

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

