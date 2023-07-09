JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $91.02 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

