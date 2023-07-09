JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 7,559 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

