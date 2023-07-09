Joystick Price Reaches $0.0115 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $1,340.01 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019190 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,262.11 or 1.00008768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01334407 USD and is up 10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,760.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

