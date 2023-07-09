JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $194.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.31.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.