Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ATB Capital

ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Jushi in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Jushi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.55.

Jushi Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.56. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

About Jushi

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 161.43% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

