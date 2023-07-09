Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

