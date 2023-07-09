KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.16 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.16 million and $2,884.19 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07163185 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,943.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

