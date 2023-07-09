Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 5,209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

