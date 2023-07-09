Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,700 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

