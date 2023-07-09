Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 193.2% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $965,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 56.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 155,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $6,664,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

