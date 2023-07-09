Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $253.49 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

