Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

LTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTH opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.63. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

(Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.