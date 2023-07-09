Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Linde by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LIN opened at $364.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.32. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

