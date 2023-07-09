Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Linde by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $364.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

