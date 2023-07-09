LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

