LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
