Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $125.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,928,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,886,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00359611 USD and is up 50.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
