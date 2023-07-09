Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $125.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,928,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,886,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00359611 USD and is up 50.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

