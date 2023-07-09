Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.71. The company had a trading volume of 642,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,307. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

