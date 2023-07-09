Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.43. 2,510,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,954. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

