Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.65. 1,301,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,516. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.37. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

