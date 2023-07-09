LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0591 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $52.42 million and $1.95 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 919,458,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 886,580,130 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

