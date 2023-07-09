Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$1.22 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.22 price target on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

CVE LUM opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$197.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.