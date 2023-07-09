Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.53. 8,311,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,585. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

