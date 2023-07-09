Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,721,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,670. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

