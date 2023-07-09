Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE:MMP opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

