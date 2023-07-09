Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

