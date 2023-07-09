McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

